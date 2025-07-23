Ireland

French police investigate ‘electrocution’ death of Irish cyclist at Paris metro station

No evidence to suggest foul play, city prosecutor’s office says

Tomás Walsh (25) from Waterford was found on railway tracks
Sharon Gaffney
Wed Jul 23 2025 - 21:03

French police have opened an investigation into the death of an Irish cyclist following an incident at a metro station in Paris.

Tomás Walsh, from Waterford, died in the early hours of Monday in circumstances that remain unclear, but it is believed the 25-year-old may have been electrocuted after falling on to the underground railway’s tracks.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has confirmed it has opened an investigation into his death. It said there was no evidence at this stage to suggest foul play.

Police said the body of Mr Walsh was discovered lying on the tracks inside the Grands Boulevards metro station in the northeast of the city.

He had travelled from Ireland to watch the 16th stage of the Tour de France cycling competition.

Online tributes to the cyclist described him as a “pleasant young man with the world in front of him”, a “credit to his parents” and a “really great lad”.

In a statement, Comeragh Cycling Club said it had learned of his death with “great sadness” and said Mr Walsh had been the “life and soul” of the club.

Altitude, a bike shop in Waterford city, described him as “one of a golden group of talented cyclists”.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.

