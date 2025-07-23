Fermanagh shooting: Third person dies as PSNI confirm all are from same family

The scene in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge following the shooting. Photograph: Oliver McVeigh/PA

A third person has died following a shooting in Co Fermanagh.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they died in hospital this afternoon.

A fourth individual, an adult male, remains in hospital, where his condition is described as serious.

Police remain at the scene of the shooting at the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

The PSNI said all four individuals are from the same household. A murder investigation has been launched.

Speaking to the media at a press conference in Enniskillen on Wednesday afternoon, the District Commander for Fermanagh and Omagh, Robert McGowan, said one line of inquiry is that it was a triple murder and an attempted suicide.

He said the investigation is at an early stage, and an arrest is not anticipated “at this stage.”

The police officer said there was a “limited domestic history” involving the people concerned, but no previous issues, domestic or otherwise, were notified to police for that address.

He said it was a “very difficult scene” that was “ongoing” when police arrived. It was “very harrowing” for all involved, including the emergency services and family members, he said.

Supt McGowan said officers attended the house along with colleagues in the Northern Ambulance Service on Wednesday morning.

“Tragically, despite best medical efforts, two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Sadly, I can confirm that a third person has, this afternoon, passed away in hospital.

“A fourth person who was taken to hospital remains in a condition described as serious. All four had sustained gunshot wounds."

“I am keen to, first and foremost, express my sympathy to family members and loved ones who are today left in total shock, and who will inevitably be struggling to come to terms with their unimaginable loss,” he said

“This is a quiet, rural location and I am aware that this tragic event will have sent waves of sadness throughout the community,” he said.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it dispatched an emergency team after receiving a 999 call at 8.20am.

Three emergency ambulances, one rapid response paramedic, two ambulance officers and an ambulance doctor were sent to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also dispatched.

One of the injured was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, by air ambulance and another by ambulance to South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen, about 13km from Maguiresbridge.

Northern Ireland’s First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was “absolutely heartbroken” by the news of the shooting in Maguiresbridge.

“My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community. I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time,” she said on social media website X.

Sinn Féin MP Pat Cullen has expressed her deep shock following the reports of the shootings.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP said her thoughts are “with the victims and their families at this tragic time”.

“I would urge people to not speculate on the details of this tragic and shocking incident,” she said.

Former DUP leader Arlene Foster, who is from nearby Brookeborough, said the news was “just absolutely devastating” and the last thing you expect to hear from Maguiresbridge, which she described as “a very sleepy little village in Fermanagh”.

“I just feel so sorry for everybody that has been impacted by what seems to be an absolutely horrific tragedy,” she told the News Letter.

“Obviously those involved will need a lot of support in the coming days and I am sure the community in Fermanagh will give that to them.”

The former First Minister who represented Fermanagh locally, at Stormont and at Westminster said she knew wider family members linked to the situation.

“I send my deepest condolences love and support to them at this time,” she said.

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine described a truly shocking incident that has “stunned the entire community”.

“The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning,” she said.

- Additional reporting PA