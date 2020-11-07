Coronavirus: Five further deaths and 335 new cases reported in the State

There were five further deaths and 335 new cases reported by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) on Saturday.

There has been a total of 1,945 COVID-19 related deaths and a total of 64,855 confirmed cases of in the State.

Of the cases notified today; 155 are men / 177 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age

There were 72 in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm on Saturday 284 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer said; “The commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended. This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport.”

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks. I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have Covid-19 from spreading it to another person.

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”

Meanwhile there have been 15 further deaths related to Covid-19 and an additional 528 confirmed cases in Northern Ireland.

It brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Northern Ireland to 774, according to figures from the Department of Health.

There are 391 confirmed Covid-19 inpatients in the hospital system, with 53 of those in intensive care.

There are now 22 beds available in ICU, and 101 beds in the wider hospital system, officials said.

The latest figures come as people arriving into Northern Ireland from Denmark must self-isolate after the UK introduced a travel ban on the country following an outbreak of Covid-19 in mink.

A mutated form of the coronavirus in the mammals, which are widely bred for their fur, has led to a nationwide cull in Denmark and sent parts of the country into lockdown.

While the mutated strain is not believed to be more dangerous, public health officials fear it could undermine the efficacy of a future vaccine.

The UK Government announced that from 4am on Saturday, all non-British national or resident travellers who have been in or transited through Denmark in the last 14 days will be denied entry into the UK.

Any UK citizens arriving into Northern Ireland from the country since October 23 are now legally required to self-isolate for two weeks, along with all members of their household.

The inclusion of all household members in the restriction means these self-isolation rules are stricter than normal travel-related quarantine requirements.

-PA