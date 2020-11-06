Third of doctors have received abuse during pandemic – survey

One in three doctors have experienced verbal or physical abuse during Covid-19, a survey has found.

Over a third of the 361 doctors in Ireland who responded to the survey by the Medical Protection Society (MPS) said they have suffered abuse from patients or patients’ relatives in recent months.

A further seven per cent said they experienced verbal or physical abuse from a member of the public outside of a medical setting, with some saying they have been shouted at in the street.

Two in five doctors say their mental wellbeing is worse compared to the start of the pandemic.

The survey was conducted by the MPS between September 17th-30th following concerns from some of its members, it said. It described the results as “deplorable” and said the abuse presents “yet another source of anxiety for doctors at the worst possible time”.

Anonymous comments from those participating in the survey included: “I’ve been assaulted a number of times in the Covid-19 emergency department”, “Patients are demanding to be seen. Some refusing to wear masks or social distance, and pushing past staff.” Another said, “I experienced aggression from relatives of a cancer patient whose cancer surgery has been cancelled for the second time due to Covid-19 related bed shortages.”

Supports

Dr Pallavi Bradshaw, medicolegal lead of risk prevention at MPS, said for most doctors Covid-19 will be “the biggest health crisis in their careers”.

“These survey results make for difficult reading. While this is an unsettling and extremely stressful time for the public, it is sad and deplorable to think that one in three doctors who go to work every day in the most challenging circumstances, putting patients first, face abuse in and outside of their workplace,” Dr Bradshaw said.

“Without support to address an array of mental-wellbeing concerns – including those caused by verbal and physical abuse – doctors are at risk of becoming disillusioned or will suffer in silence with psychological injuries, both of which put the safety of themselves and their patients at risk,” Dr Bradshaw added.

“The need for mental-wellbeing support is all the more important and urgent given the surge in the number of healthcare workers that are off work due to Covid-19 related issues. Those working in both HSE and private healthcare settings must be properly supported.”