When it comes to litter, where is Ireland’s black spot?

Almost a quarter of Irish towns assessed by An Taisce have been found to be littered, with Ballymun in Dublin classified as a black spot after inspectors recorded one of the worst reports since the ranking system was created.

The heritage group inspected 40 Irish towns in accordance with international grading standards as part of the Irish Business Against Litter (Ibal) anti-litter league. It found 31 of them, or 77 per cent, to be clean, which was in line with recent surveys.

However, Ballymun was deemed a litter black spot and placed at the foot of the rankings. Ibal said it was the first time in three years a town had received a litter black spot classification and that Ballymun recorded one of the worst results since the league was founded 17 years ago.

The car park at Ballymun Shopping Centre was described as “a complete eye sore right in the centre of Ballymun”, while Balbutcher Lane was not just littered, but subject to dumping. The same was said to be true of Shangan Road.

“As the Ballymun and other results show, there has been little if any progress in disadvantaged areas of our cities,” said Ibal’s Conor Horgan. “The gap between these areas and the commercial high footfall commercial city centres is widening.”

Bags are an antiquated form of collection which lead to dumping

Kilkenny topped the rankings for the fifth time, ahead of Athlone and Killarney and the centres of Dublin, Cork, Galway and Waterford were cleaner than previously, with only Limerick failing to achieve “clean” status.

Portlaoise, Tralee and Letterkenny enjoyed their best-ever showings in the survey and were among 14 towns deemed cleaner than European norms.

Dublin’s north inner city was said to be “seriously littered”. Ibal said changing domestic waste collection from plastic bags to conventional bins could significantly improve cleanliness in the area.

“Bags are an antiquated form of collection which lead to dumping,” said Mr Horgan. “All too often they are left out for long periods on the street and attract other people’s waste. In addition, they are prey to the growing problem of gulls or vermin damaging them in the search for food. Bins present an altogether neater and more hygienic solution.”

A house on Seville Place in Dublin was used as a dumping ground, with “a mattress and all manner of rubbish” present.

Galvone in Limerick city south was deemed littered but improved significantly on its previous result, while the Mahon in Cork and that city’s north side remained littered.

Dumping continued to feature prominently and accounted for many of the individual black spots found in cities.

Limerick City’s rating was brought down by dumping in the basements of Cecil Street and an area at Upper William Street, described as “filthy, one of the worst sites in a city centre environment”.

Elsewhere, a car park at Lakelands View in Mahon in Cork was “in a shocking state, clearly used as a dumping ground for domestic rubbish . . . soiled nappies and several dozen black sacks”.

The best and worst: Litter by the numbers

1 Kilkenny

2 Athlone

3 Killarney

4 Portlaoise

5 Tralee

6 Ballina

7 Newbridge

T8 Letterkenny

T8 Roscommon

10 Fermoy

11 Leixlip

12 Midleton

13 Wicklow

14 Ennis

15 Dublin Airport Environs

16 Waterford City Centre

17 Galway City Centre

18 Swords

19 Cork City Centre

20 Sligo

21 Monaghan

T22 Navan

T22 Tallaght

24 Dun Laoghaire

25 Dublin City Centre

26 Ballinasloe

27 Cavan

28 Longford

T29 Galway Inner City - Ballybane

T29 Tipperary

31 Drogheda

32 Gorey

33 Carlow

34 Waterford City - Ballybeg

35 Limerick City Centre

36 Cork City - Mahon

37 Cork Northside

38 Limerick City South - Galvone

39 Dublin North Inner City

40 Ballymun