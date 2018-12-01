What’s this unusually coloured moth called? Readers’ nature queries

Eithna Viney on feathered torn moths, water rails, dor beetles, weasels and mating seals

Ethna Viney

The feathered torn moth

The feathered torn moth

 

I spotted this unusual coloured moth and I’m curious to know what it is. – Roger Walsh, Dunmore, Co Kilkenny
It’s the feathered thorn moth, which flies from September to November.

Seals
Seals

When walking with friends in Howth harbour in early October we saw a mating seal couple. When is the mating season for seals? – Peter Reinsma, Dublin
The mating season for grey seals is August to November, but the peak months are September and October.

Turtle shell
Turtle shell

My daughter and I saw this turtle shell on the beach at Ballyconneely. What type is it? – Gráinne Waters, Ballyconneely, Co Galway
It is the very worn carapace of a leatherback turtle.

Weasel
Weasel

I saw this poor fellow outside on the road; looks like it was hit by a car. It had a totally cream-coloured coat. Is it a stoat? – Erika Tyner, Bray, Co Wicklow
It’s a weasel, cousin of the stoat. There are some feral weasels in the northeast of Ireland. This one could have been a pet that got lost.

Dor beetle
Dor beetle

I found this beauty on a pathway here in the Burren. What are the white marks? – Frank Folan, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare
It is a dor beetle, which buries its prey. The white marks are mites.

I found seven colonies of snowdrops, some a ½-inch tall, and two cowslips in bloom (out of 17) under leaves. – Eugene O’Connor, Paupish, Co Carlow

Water rail
Water rail

I took this photograph of an unexpected water rail at the junction of Dungriffin Road and Grey’s Lane. – Francy Devine, Howth, Co Dublin

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.