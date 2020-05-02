What is this strange slug-like creature? Readers’ nature queries

I found this slug-like creature under some wood. – Ger Thong, Cappagh, Co Limerick

It’s the dreaded New Zealand flatworm, an invasive alien that decimates earthworms. Destroy it and any black eggs. They arrive in pot plants.

Australian flatworm

I found these orange-coloured creatures under a board in my garden. They look and feel a bit like flatworms, but not the New Zealand ones. – Paul O’Donovan, Cork city

They are Australian flatworms and just as pernicious as the New Zealand ones.

Ladybird

On my arm is a 22-spot ladybird, which I found at Carton, Maynooth. – Joe Bruton, Maynooth, Co Kildare

Mallard and ducklings

I saw this well-camouflaged mother and 12 ducklings on the Royal Canal. – Miriam Dollard, Glasnevin, Dublin 3

A proud mallard.

Hawthorn shield bug

his little fellow landed on my husband. Is it a beetle or a type of grasshopper? – Geraldine O’Brien, Painestown, Co Kildare

It’s a hawthorn shield bug.

Varied carpet beetle

This little chap was on our bathroom window. A slow walker but a quick flyer. It was about 2mm in length. – Eric Gill, Firhouse, Dublin 24

It’s the varied carpet beetle, much magnified, which lives in the garden sipping nectar from flowers and comes indoors to lay its eggs in carpets and clothes.

Bullfinch

This is one of two birds that crashed into our conservatory, but recovered and flew away. What is their breed? – Kevin Brady, Dunshaughlin, Co Meath

It’s a bullfinch.

Wood mouse

Sharing is caring. This is a regular visitor to our garden. Sometimes there are two mice. – Ruth Sweetman, Shankill, Co Dublin

The delightful little field or wood mouse, Apodemus sylvaticus.

Mallard and ducklings

A mallard has nested in the herb bed under my window. When leaving she covers the eggs with body fluff and dead leaves. – Aidan Ryan, Brownswood, Co Wexford

Caimin Coyne heard the first corncrake of the season on Inishbofin on April 16th.

