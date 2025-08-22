Crime & Law

Two arrested after drugs valued at €1.1 million seized in Tallaght

Gardaí find cannabis, heroin and amphetamine during searches in south Co Dublin

Gardaí seized drugs worth an estimated €1.1 million in Tallaght, Co Dublin. Photograph: Garda Press Office
Fri Aug 22 2025 - 20:24

Two men have been arrested following the discovery of drugs with an estimated value of €1.1 million in Tallaght.

Gardaí stopped a vehicle in the south Dublin suburb shortly after noon and also searched a residential premises in the area.

A total of 57kg of cannabis, along with amounts of suspected heroin and amphetamine were seized. The drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, a Garda statement said.

The two men, one of whom is in his 50s and the other in his 20s, are being held at Garda stations in Dublin under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The seizure came as part of investigations under Operation Tara targeting drug-trafficking networks.

