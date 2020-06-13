What’s this pretty moth with the long snout? Readers’ nature queries

This insect with the most beautiful colours appeared on my patio one afternoon. – Ann Keogh, Ballyconneely, Co Galway

The elephant hawkmoth is indeed a beautiful native moth. It got its name from the trunk-like snout of its caterpillar.

Egg collar of the necklace shell

I have often noticed these objects on the beach at Gormanston. They are rubbery and C-shaped. – Finola O’Carroll, Greenanstown, Co Meath

It’s part of the egg collar of the necklace shell, also known as the moon snail. The eggs are laid in a collar of jelly impregnated with sand, which hardens and is wound around the shell.

Bee orchid

While walking near our home we found this flower. – Clodagh Kenny, The Maharees, Co Kerry

It’s the bee orchid, a native orchid that flowers erratically, often missing years.

Giant house spider

We would like to know what kind of spider this is. It’s friendly and lives under a plant pot in our garden. – Harry (7) and Oisín (5) Conlon, Castleknock, Dublin 15

It’s the giant house spider. It must pop out to its web to catch flies.

Ant beetle

We came across this red, black and white beetle just inside the door. – Peter Bishton, Bray, Co Wicklow

It’s the ant beetle, also known as the red-bellied clerid beetle. It lives among trees and preys on bark beetles. It is fairly rare in Ireland but has been reported in north Wicklow.

Badger

I took this photo of the Macetown Mill badger on my neighbour’s farm while he remains indoors cocooning from the coronavirus. – Tom Bannon, Macetown, Co Meath

Cinnabar moth

I love colourful moths and their willingness to be photographed, This is the largest one to come into my bathroom. – Laurence Hamill, Newry, Co Down

The cinnabar moth is certainly colourful. Its caterpillar feeds on ragwort.

