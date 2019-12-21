What bird built this nest? Readers’ nature queries

What bird built this nest, which I discovered under the lid for the gauge on my gas tank? – Margaret Richardson, Ballintemple, Co Sligo

Probably a wren

A disgigured swan with “angel wings”

There are currently two swans in Bray Harbour with an awful disfigurement called “angel wings”. It is caused by unsuitable diet, principally white bread, which causes rapid bone development in young birds without the muscle to support it. The wing grows out from the body and won’t fold in. They cannot fly or mate and the is no veterinary solution. – Paddy Demery, Kilcoole, Co Wicklow

A melanistic fox

This black fox walked across the road in Ranelagh in front of my car. – Aaron O’Brien, Greystones, Co Wicklow

This is a melanistic fox, sometimes called a cross fox because the black hair pigment runs across the shoulders and down the back. Melanism is a recessive trait that allows for greater expression of the dark pigment melanin in the animal’s coat. Black foxes are fairly rare. There have been two reports to Eye on Nature: one from Kilmacanogue in 2010 and one from Templeogue in 2018.

I was walking the shore of Gartan Lough when my attention was drawn to a maniacal cackle coming from the water. The source was a large solitary bird about 2 metres out. Without binoculars I presume it was either a great northern diver or a black-throated diver. – Guy Stephenson, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

One of the coral fungi, Ramaria spp, that grow on trees or dead wood

At the end of November I noticed this fungus in my garden. I never saw one like it before. – Catherine Twomey, Tramore, Co Waterford.

It is one of the coral fungi, Ramaria spp, that grow on trees or dead wood.

On the cold, bright morning of December 4th I saw 20 waxwings, feathered jewels, happily feeding in a rowan tree. They were inspiringly beautiful. I believe such a flock is called “a museum”. – Paul Grant, Letterkenny, Co Donegal

