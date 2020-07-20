‘Very significant’ increase in seizures of illegal fishing nets

There has been a “very significant” increase in the number of seizures of illegal fishing nets and illegally caught salmon and trout on boats since early July, a protective body for fisheries has said.

Only salmon or sea trout that have been caught by licenced commercial salmon fishermen may be sold and must bear a colour coded green or white gill tag, or for wild imported salmon, a yellow tail tag, Inland Fisheries Ireland said.

However, protection officers from the statutory body have made a number of seizures in recent weeks of illegal, large fishing nets and illegally caught fish.

Last week, officers boarded a fishing boat off the Cork coast and seized 98kg of salmon and 256 metres of illegal net. The people on board the boat were not licenced commercial salmon fisherman, meaning the fish they caught was illegal.

Similar seizures have taken place in Donegal and Mayo in recent days, the body added.

Dr Greg Forde, deputy chief executive and head of operations at Inland Fisheries Ireland, said they wanted to “highlight the importance of protecting migrating salmon and sea trout stocks against illegal fishing activity”.

“The risk of targeted netting of salmon at sea remains the highest priority for our protection staff, who have seized 15 nets in the South Western River Basin region so far this season,” he said.“Nationally a total of 91 nets, measuring 5,300 metres have been seized to date since the beginning of the year.”

He added that it is important that these salmon are not caught because it is the peak of the salmon run, in which wild salmon return to the coast to spawn and populate the rivers for the future.

Dr Forde added that the value of “prompt and accurate information” from members of the public about instances of suspected illegal activity “cannot be overstated”.

“Information may be passed directly to local Inland Fisheries Ireland staff or by phoning our confidential Hotline number on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.”

Inland Fisheries Ireland has urged members of the public and the catering and hospitality industries to remember that it is illegal to purchase or possess illegally caught salmon or sea trout.

They have advised against buying fresh, wild salmon unless it has the appropriate tags. Anglers are also prohibited from selling salmon or sea trout caught by rod and line. Rod caught salmon must have a blue tag affixed but cannot be sold.

Fishery officers carry out regular inspections of premises to deter the illegal trade of salmon and sea trout.