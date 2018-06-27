Trump bid to cut research budgets ‘sends wrong signal’

Attempts by the Trump administration to cut US research budgets are already “sending the wrong signal” to the young scientists of the future, a former US presidential advisor on climate change has warned.

Dr Kathryn Sullivan, a former astronaut and leading oceanographer, said she is “deeply concerned” about the impact on marine and climate change research of narrowly averted proposals to cut up to 20 per cent of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) budget.

The leading scientist, who is due to speak at the annual ocean wealth summit as part of National Seafest in Galway this week, said that NOAA took “some reductions” and cuts were not as severe as anticipated, but noted that “research always suffers first” when there is any attempt to claw back on funding.

“Research is always easier to cut than permanent administration when it involves scientists on contracts and grants to third parties, and cuts have a long tail as they send a signal to young people that this is not a career to be pursuing,”she said.

Dr Sullivan said a “really clear and deep-rooted commitment to stewardship of the ocean” was required if humans are to continue to use it to extract resources.

She said she did not take the approach of banning one activity to replace it with another, but “if we are just going to continue to extract and use, that becomes a rapid depletion strategy.

“So if we are to continue to extract hydrocarbons, there has to be a strong commitment to stewardship,”she said.

“We also need to improve our environmental intelligence to do a better job of taking the pulse of the ocean - as in a strong, vibrant, fragile, depleting and complex system which is far more difficult to measure than terrestrial remote sensing, for instance,”she said.

Dr Sullivan was the first woman in space and was chief advisor on climate change during former president Barack Obama’s term in office. She was appointed by Mr Obama to the post of under secretary of commerce for oceans and atmosphere and served as NOAA administrator.

Dr Sullivan said she was worried about research, climate change and related issues at a time of “a strident tone” across the globe and a “very bizarre and shifting transition period”.

Former President Mary Robinson, an advocate on climate change issues, is keynote speaker at the annual “ocean wealth” conference opening on Thursday which precedes the three-day national “seafest” in Galway. Also invited is BBC Blue Planet II producer Orla Doherty, who has roots in Donegal and is an expert in underwater filming.