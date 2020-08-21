Storm Ellen: About 8,000 properties still without power

About 8,000 homes, farms and businesses remained without power on Friday night following the impact of Storm Ellen this week, including 2,500 customers who suffered outages on Friday, ESB Networks has said.

While power has been restored to 190,000 customers whose properties were affected by the stormy conditions, primarily in the south, west and midlands, ESB said crews would continue working until nightfall to reconnect the thousands of people still without power.

Most of those still affected by the outages are based in east Cork, Tipperary, east Limerick, east Galway and Leitrim, said the network. Weather conditions on Friday, which included lightening in some places, and which were unrelated to Storm Ellen resulted in additional power outages on Friday, said the ESB.

The Strand in Tramore, Co Waterford, is closed after Storm Ellen. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

It cautioned that a “small pocket of customers” may be without power beyond Saturday and advised customers to check the latest information on the PowerCheck App.

It also issued a public safety message for members of the public not to approach fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity wires.

“We are acutely aware of the significant strain that these outages have placed on the family and commercial lives of those who remain without power and apologise for the disruption caused,” said a statement from ESB.

Weather conditions improved on Friday, with sunny spells and warm temperatures, but remain challenging after Storm Ellen left a trail of destruction across the country including fallen trees and flooding.

Motorists contend with downed trees on the N72 just outside of Fermoy in Co Cork following Storm Ellen on Wednesday night. Photograph: Damien Storan/PA Wire

Met Éireann issued a marine small craft warning for southwest winds reaching force 6 or 7 on Friday evening over all Irish coasts but there were no further general wind or rain weather warnings.

Friday evening is due to be clear with some scattered showers and longer spells of rain across the west and northwest into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Saturday is set to be cool and breezy with outbreaks of rain in the west, including some heavy bursts, which will spread eastwards during the morning and early afternoon. The afternoon will become sunny with maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees and fresh, gusty winds near western and southern coasts.

Conditions will be similar on Sunday and Monday with a mix of sunshine and rain and temperatures ranging between 15 to 19 degrees Celsius expected over the coming days.

Irish Water said on Friday it was working to restore water to areas still affected by supply disruptions due to Storm Ellen. The areas worst hit included east and north Cork, south Tipperary, west Waterford, south Limerick, east Clare, Longford and Galway. Tankers remained on site in some areas to distribute water.

Co Cork was particularly badly hit by Wednesday night’s Storm Ellen, with flooding reported in Skibbereen, Kinsale Middleton and Bantry. There was further flooding in low-lying areas of Cork city centre on Thursday evening, after high spring tides.

Winds in Co Cork reached almost 145km/h at the mouth of Cork harbour during the storm, bringing down trees and power lines across Munster. Major routes were cleared following the worst of the weather, but motorists were urged to continue exercise extreme caution and be alert for fallen trees and spot flooding.

Roads remained wet on Friday morning in most places while the Rosscarbery/Glandore road was still closed by evening due to flooding earlier in the week, said AA Roadwatch.