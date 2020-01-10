Storm Brendan: Met Éireann warns of violent winds, flooding and structural damage

Ireland is braced for high winds and heavy rain with a significant risk of coastal flooding on Monday as Atlantic Storm Brendan passes off the northwest coast.

A status red marine warning has been issued which predicts southerly gales or strong gales will develop overnight on Irish Coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Malin Head and that strong gale force to storm-force southerly winds will develop on Monday morning on all Irish coastal waters and on the Irish sea, reaching violent storm force at times in the west.

Status orange weather alerts for eleven counties are in place and a status yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country. The wind warnings come into effect on Monday morning at 7am.

The first orange warning applies to Counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo between 7am and midnight on Monday while the second orange warning applies to Wexford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford between 7am and 3pm on Monday.

The warnings say southerly winds veering southwesterly will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80 km/h with gusts of 110 to 130 km/h, highest in coastal areas.

“There is a significant risk of coastal flooding due to the combination of high spring tides and storm surge”, it adds.

The status yellow wind warning for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon comes into effect at 7am on Monday and expires at midnight. These counties are also at risk of coastal flooding, Met Éireann said.

The high winds will be accompanied by heavy rain which will develop in the west on Monday morning and will spread quickly across the country, increasing the risk of spot flooding. Winds will gradually ease overnight.

Met Éireann’s Head of Forecasting Evelyn Cusack and Eoin Sherlock, Head of Flood Forecasting said Storm Brendan would bring stormy conditions to Ireland including “heavy rain and high seas”.

“ Expect disruption to travel and possible localised flooding especially in coastal areas. There may also be some localised structural damage and trees uprooted,” they said in a statement issued on Sunday.

“Storm Brendan is currently off the east coast of Canada and is forecast to track eastwards across the Atlantic undergoing rapid cyclogenesis as it engages with a very strong Jet Stream.

“Rapid cyclogenesis is defined as a depression deepening 24hPa in 24-hours but Brendan is forecast to deepen by about 50hPa in 24-hours.”