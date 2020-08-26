OPW commits to flood works in Bantry as mop-up continues

The Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW, Patrick O’Donovan, has vowed to develop a flood protection scheme for Bantry in west Cork after 50 householders and businesses suffered damage during storm Francis.

Mr O’Donovan on Wednesday met those affected in Bantry as he visited areas in west Cork to assess the damage caused by recent storms. It follows a tumultuous period, with storm Ellen wreaking havoc in Skibbereen last week.

Mr O’Donovan said they would have to look at tidal flooding as well as issues around underground culverts.

An overwhelmed culvert is understood to have caused the flooding in Bantry on Monday night/early Tuesday.

Mr O’Donovan said the whole process would be thorough, and would take time.

Last week Mr O’Donovan visited Skibbereen to meet those affected by the flooding which occurred in Bridge Street and the Cork Road last Wednesday night.

The Minister has emphasised the close working relationship between the OPW and other State bodies, particularly local authorities, in addressing flooding problems throughout the country.

Meanwhile, Bantry on Wednesday continued its mop-up efforts, with businesses reeling from the impact on their livelihood in an already tough year.

Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan said the relevant authorities “need to be dragged in to a room immediately, and instructed to design a scheme that will save businesses in Bantry”.

Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns also called for urgent works to be completed, saying family-run businesses were suffering because of inaction.