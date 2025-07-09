Shelbourne vs Linfield: Visiting fans leave empty-handed as bragging rights go to Dublin side

Gardaí kept Linfield and Shelbourne fans apart before the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round fixture at Tolka Park, Dublin. Photograph: The Irish Times

All-Ireland football derbies are not quite the toxic affairs they were during the Troubles. And tonight’s game at Tolka Park between Shelbourne and Linfield in the Uefa Champions League first qualifying round had its moments.

The Dundalk vs Linfield European Cup tie in 1979 had pitch battles in Oriel Park. Bohemians and Rangers fans, most of them from the club’s fan base in the North, clashed on the terraces of Dalymount Park in 1984. And who could forget the poisonous atmosphere at the 1993 World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in Windsor Park?

Since then, the now-defunct Setanta Cup has had teams from both leagues play each other more often, but the last one of those was in 2014.

Still, the possibility of sectarian violence could not be discounted at the Irish derby between League of Ireland champions Shelbourne and the NIFL Premiership champions Linfield, especially given the club’s association with the loyalist tradition.

The stakes for both clubs were huge because there is so much money on the line. The winners are guaranteed to make at least €2 million in European money, transformational cash in the context of both clubs.

A Linfield fan responds to taunts from Shelbourne supporters at the Champions League tie in Tolka Park.

Just 330 Linfield fans were given tickets – 10 per cent of the reduced Tolka Park capacity per the Uefa regulations. Linfield supporter Ian Boyd said they stopped only for a toilet break at a service station on the way down and weren’t hanging around. “All good so far,” he said.

“It’s not an Ireland derby. It’s a Northern Ireland vs Republic of Ireland derby,” said one fan. Another was more magnanimous. “Hopefully, it will be a good match, trouble-free and we’ll all go home happy.”

“I’ll take a draw tonight,” said John who declined to give a surname. He was more concerned about the “million pounds” that Linfield could earn with victory over two legs. He was travelling with Lauren, who unfurled her Northern Ireland flag.

The Linfield fans were all bussed into a side street and escorted to the ground with a phalanx of gardaí keeping them apart from the Shels fans.

The exercise was well planned in advance to stave off trouble, though there was a moment when things became ugly.

“Youse will never take Ireland, youse b*****ds,” one Linfield fan shouted at the Shelbourne fans who were flicking the V sign while being kept apart by gardaí and crash barriers.

The Linfield fans were booed as they entered the ground and taunted with chants of “Orange b**stards!” One Linfield fan tried to put a union flag behind one of the goals and was told to remove it by gardaí.

Linfield fans Lauren and John, with the Northern Ireland flag at the game against Shelbourne.

Shelbourne won the match 1-0 which hardly reflected their domination of the game. The reverse exercise was carried out after the game with Linfield fans being escorted to their buses and straight back to Belfast.

Linfield will fancy their chances in the cauldron that is Windsor Park next week.