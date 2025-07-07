Ireland weather: Temperatures set to reach high 20s thanks to Azores High

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid and high 20s later this week. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill/The Irish Times

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid and high 20s later this week, according to Met Éireann, with Ireland set to be affected by a weather phenomenon.

The forecaster said: “the Azores High will build this week with warm and settled weather to come – becoming very warm or even hot from Thursday”.

The Azores High, which originates in the Azores off the coast of west Africa, is a large atmospheric high-pressure centre that develops over the subtropical region of the eastern North Atlantic ocean.

It pushes high pressure up from the south and displaces the jet stream which usually brings with it Atlantic fronts and unsettled weather.

Met Éireann said Monday would be a dry day for most with some rather warm spells of sunshine and highest temperatures of up to 23 degrees. Conditions will be cooler and cloudier in west Connacht and Ulster, with some light showers expected.

Tuesday will be will be a humid day with patchy outbreaks of drizzle forecast. There will be warm spells of sunshine, especially across Munster and the south midlands, with highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees.

Wednesday is to be a dry day apart from isolated light showers across western and northern areas. It is to be cloudy, though warm sunshine will break through across east and southeast areas. Highest temperatures of 17 to 24 degrees are forecast.

Thursday is to be a dry day for most with warm spells of sunshine and high temperatures of 21 to 26 degrees.

Friday will see a warm or hot continental air mass “feed up across Ireland with sunny conditions occurring widely”, Met Éireann said.

“Top temperatures of 22 to 28 degrees generally in just light southerly breezes.”

The forecast for the weekend is somewhat uncertain, but with the potential for widespread hot and sunny weather to remain, Met Éireann said.