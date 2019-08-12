New crown hole opens on lands near mining network in Co Monaghan

A large subsidence, known as crown hole, has opened on lands attached to an old mining network in Co Monaghan.

The latest incident is understood to be in an area two to three fields away from where an original subsidence occurred at the Magheracloone Mitchells GAA club in September, 2018.

This was widely reported as a sinkhole but the Gyproc mining company, which operates in the area, has said it is actually subsidence.

Sinkholes occur naturally in limestone areas while crown holes, which look the same, are the result of subterranean human activity, including mining.

The new crown hole which opened up on Saturday is the third separate hole on lands belonging to the mining company.

It has not affected any buildings or other private property.

In a statement, the company said it is “confident it poses no risk or hindrance to the public. Arrangements are in place to fence around the feature to prevent access and we will continue to monitor the matter as normal.”

It said the crown hole, initially identified as the “formation of a surface feature”, was spotted by a routine drone inspection of the land around the former mine and is located approximately 280 metres north of the local R179 road.

Last January politicians, local authority officials and residents in the south Co Monaghan area agreed to hold regular meetings on the problem of recurring subsidence.

It is a continued source of concern to locals, some of whom were required to leave their homes following September’s incident.

An area between Carrickmacross in Co Monaghan and Kingscourt in Co Cavan has been mined for gypsum since the early 20th century.

Gyproc has repeatedly apologised for the disruption caused by the land collapse at the local community centre and GAA pitch, and the closure of the L4900 linking the village to the main R179 Carrickmacross-Kingscourt road.