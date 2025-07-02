Environment

Is your community letting wild flowers grow or encouraging cycling? Could your area be one of Ireland’s Greenest Places?

Ireland’s Greenest Places: We want readers to nominate a suburb, village, town or community

One of the entries to Ireland's greenest places Jacksmill, Co Wicklow, an innovative farm regeneration project. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
Wed Jul 02 2025 - 07:59

The Irish Times is looking for readers to nominate Ireland’s Greenest Places, which they believe deserve to be recognised for their projects - big or small.

  • Is your town planting bee-friendly bulbs or native trees?
  • Is your suburb encouraging cycling and walking with better cycle paths or pedestrianisation?
  • Is your community letting green spaces grow wild or using non-toxic weed solutions?
  • Is your village helping younger people to understand the nature around them?

You can nominate a suburb, village, town or community across Ireland’s 32 counties for any of their wide-ranging efforts to improve our environment.

How can I nominate a place?

Below is find a simple form that allows you to enter a short “pitch” of up to 300 words for your nominee for best green place, in association with Electric Ireland.

The categories are:

  • Ireland’s greenest suburb
  • Ireland’s greenest village
  • Ireland’s greenest town
  • Ireland’s greenest community

You can read some of the entries so far: From Dún Laoghaire’s active travel to Kiltimagh’s biodiversity park

You can read more from Kevin O’Sullivan on the competition here.

