Is your community letting wild flowers grow or encouraging cycling? Could your area be one of Ireland’s Greenest Places?

One of the entries to Ireland's greenest places Jacksmill, Co Wicklow, an innovative farm regeneration project. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

The Irish Times is looking for readers to nominate Ireland’s Greenest Places, which they believe deserve to be recognised for their projects - big or small.

Is your town planting bee-friendly bulbs or native trees?

Is your suburb encouraging cycling and walking with better cycle paths or pedestrianisation?

Is your community letting green spaces grow wild or using non-toxic weed solutions?

Is your village helping younger people to understand the nature around them?

You can nominate a suburb, village, town or community across Ireland’s 32 counties for any of their wide-ranging efforts to improve our environment.

How can I nominate a place?

Below is find a simple form that allows you to enter a short “pitch” of up to 300 words for your nominee for best green place, in association with Electric Ireland.

The categories are:

Ireland’s greenest suburb

Ireland’s greenest village

Ireland’s greenest town

Ireland’s greenest community

