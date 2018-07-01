Households to prove they are disposing of rubbish legally or face €2,500 fine

Irish households will have to prove they are disposing of their rubbish legally or face fines of up to €2,500 under new bylaws set to be introduced by the end of the year.

The regulations will allow local authorities to demand proof from homes and businesses that they are using an authorised waste disposal service.

They are intended to tackle increasing levels of dumping and households refusing to sign up to a waste collection service. Some county and city councils already have waste bylaws in place but the new measure is aimed at creating a consistent cross-country approach.

The regulations are expected to come into effect by the end of 2018, following a public notice, and are understood to include a requirement for documentary evidence, such as receipts, statements or other proof of payment demonstrating the household is signed up to an authorised collection service or deliver their rubbish to a waste facility.

Dublin city council’s waste bylaws set out that waste must be collected by an approved collector or disposed of at an approved facility. They state that waste is not to be presented before 5pm on the day before collection with on-the-spot fines of €75 for breaches.