ESB Networks says not all 16,000 remaining faults will be fixed tonight

ESB Networks says 16,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power this evening following damage to power lines caused by Storm Ellen and it warned some customers would remain without power overnight.

It said crews would continue trying to deal with faults until midnight but that the isolated nature of many of the 1,800 faults and difficult weather conditions meant the work was time consuming.

In an update issued just before 6pm on Friday, ESB Networks said “crews will continue working until nightfall in these areas, where safe to do so, and will mobilise again at first light on Saturday morning to reconnect those who remain without power”.

The most significant remaining outages are in areas of east Cork, Co Tipperary, east Limerick, east Galway and Co Leitrim.

A full list of the faults can be found on the Power Check website.

More than 184,000 homes and businesses have had their power restored over the last two days after Storm Ellen saw almost 200,000 properties lose power.

While weather conditions have improved they remain blustery and this is hampering the work to reconnect the remaining properties.

Irish Water said on Friday it was working to restore water to areas still affected by supply disruptions due to Storm Ellen.

The areas worst hit included east and north Cork, south Tipperary, west Waterford, south Limerick, east Clare, Longford and Galway.

Tankers remained on site in some areas to distribute water. Updates from Irish Water can be found here.

Winds in Co Cork reached almost 145km/h at the mouth of Cork harbour during Storm Ellen, which brought down trees and power lines across Munster.

Met Éireann said the mean wind speed record for August was broken during Storm Ellen.

Met Éireann warned the weather would continue to be “unseasonably wet and very windy” until this evening, with strong and gusty southwest winds.

The forecaster said weather conditions would gradually improve and winds ease overnight and Saturday would feature light rain while Sunday and Monday would be partly cloudy with temperatures rising to as much as 17 degrees with some sunshine.

Heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday, followed by partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday and more rain on Thursday with temperatures falling back to around 13 degrees.

