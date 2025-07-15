St Swithin’s Day will be cool and wet which does not auger well for the rest of the summer, according to the old proverb.

On July 15th, which is the feast day for the saint, “if thou dost rain for forty days it will remain. St Swithin’s day if thou be fair, for forty days ‘twill rain nae mair”.

Low pressure systems, which remained away last week during the hot weather, are now in charge and it will feel much fresher this week.

It will be generally cloudy and a wet start with outbreaks of rain and a few thundery downpours possible. There will be a wet start everywhere, but it will dry up later in the day.

The pattern remains the same for the rest of the week. Met Éireann’s forecast only extends to five days not 40.

Wednesday will be wet across southern and southwestern areas, but dry elsewhere. Thursday will be cloudy and damp, but also muggy.

The unsettled weather will extend into the weekend with Friday and Saturday having a mixture of rain and scattered showers. Sunday looks like being the brightest day in the current spell.