Man and woman admit accommodation fraud against international students in south Dublin

Michael Ward (33) and Melissa Collins (26) appear before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

The District Court previously heard that the case involves accommodation fraud against a number of international students in south Dublin. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Tue Jul 15 2025 - 11:45

A man and woman have pleaded guilty to theft in relation to an alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin. Michael Ward (33) and Melissa Collins (26) appeared before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Tuesday where their case was listed for trial.

Prosecuting counsel told the court that an agreement had been reached in which the pair would enter guilty pleas which were acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ward, of Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €1,800 from a bank account on a date between September 9th, 2022 and September 18th, 2022 in an unknown location within the State.

Collins, of Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing €600 from a bank account on an unknown location within the State on July 27th, 2022.

The District Court previously heard that the case involves accommodation fraud against a number of international students in South Dublin.

A sentence date of November 24th was set, when the full facts of the case are expected to be heard

