Coronavirus: Ireland plans for massive increase in tests

Public health authorities are planning for a massive increase in the number of people being tested for coronavirus, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.

Up to now, 90 people have been tested and all results came back negative, meaning there is no confirmed case of the virus in the Republic.

However, since the decision to expand the number areas of the world subject to coronavirus-related travel advice, the number of people seeking tests is expected to increase.

About 81,000 people around the globe have now been infected with Covid-19, while a growing list of countries brace for the illness to claim new territory.

Previously, the Department of Foreign Affairs’ travel advice was confined to travellers from China, but it now encompasses other areas, including Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, and four regions in Italy where restrictions have been imposed.

Mr Harris said that by dint of adding “a load of new countries to the list” of affected areas more people with symptoms may need to be tested. A decision by the National Public Health Emergency Team to shift the self-isolation of tested people from hospitals to the community was “an acknowledgement” of the fact that the number of affected countries has increased.

Under the plan drawn up by public health officials, every hospital has a designated isolation facility to treat patients with the virus. But Mr Harris said if Ireland got to the stage where there was a significant number of cases, decisions would have to be made, just as they were during the Sars and foot-and-mouth outbreaks.

Some health services would be “prioritised” by providing isolation facilities in certain hospitals, he suggested.

The Government has been briefed twice on the unfolding emergency, he added, and opposition spokespeople on health, and TDs, have also been briefed.

A HSE information line was providing a good service and would remain open next Sunday to field queries from the public, he said.

World View podcast

Postponed

On Tuesday, Mr Harris said based on the recommendation of his public health officials the Ireland versus Italy rugby match scheduled to take place in Dublin on March 7th should not proceed, due to the spread of coronavirus in Italy.

The IRFU sought specific reasons for the recommendation before agreeing to postpone the fixture, while Mr Harris said the union could consider holding the game behind closed doors.

In relation to other mass gatherings, the Minister said guidelines were being drawn up based on advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to help guide the organisers of such events.

The Minister for Sport, Shane Ross, had warned the Government will cancel more sporting fixtures if it is necessary to prevent the coronavirus outbreak reaching Ireland.

Mr Ross said that if the Department of Health, which was taking the lead on the Government’s response to the outbreak, took the view that Ireland’s Six Nations rugby match against Italy on March 7th should be called off, then his department would go along with that view.

Dr Tony Holohan, the department’s chief medical officer, said the rugby match would result in a number of people travelling from an affected region and there would be a “high risk of cases being imported” from Italy where there has been an outbreak of the virus.

Italy has reported more than 300 cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths in the northern part of the country in recent days.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland also reported their first cases linked to the outbreak in Italy, while Spain and France recorded new ones, also involving people who had been to northern Italy.

In Tenerife, tourists have been told to stay in their rooms at the four-star H10 Costa Adeje Palace in the south-west of the island after an Italian man and his wife tested positive for the virus.

France recorded its second death, a 60-year-old Frenchman who died in a Paris hospital. The first positive test in South America has also been recorded in a 61-year-old Brazilian man who had recently been to northern Italy.

Travel advice

The Department of Foreign Affairs is to update its travel advice following the emergency team meeting on Tuesday. Whereas existing advice on travel to affected areas had been confined to China, this will now extend to Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, South Korea and the four regions of Italy that are the subject of restrictions imposed by the Italian authorities.

Amid rising public concern over travel to Italy, particularly in relation to school ski groups that have returned recently from the north of the country, Mr Harris emphasised that there is no “blanket requirement” on people who are well and have returned from affected areas to self-isolate.

Referring specifically to people returning from affected regions of northern Italy, Dr Holohan said GPs were equipped to assess each case and to progress to testing if necessary.

“Anyone who has been to the affected regions in northern Italy – Lombardy, Veneto, Emilia-Romagna and Piedmont – in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately.

“Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions in northern Italy and has no symptoms should visit hse.ie for advice.”

A number of Irish citizens in Tenerife have contacted the Department of Foreign Affairs after a hotel on the island was placed under quarantine when an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the virus.

Restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel, with some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex not allowed to leave. The department said it is providing consular assistance. It said the Irish Embassy in Madrid is “closely monitoring the situation” and is in touch with the local health and tourist authorities.