Controversial development at Bulloch Harbour in Dalkey gets go-ahead

A controversial development proposal for a scenic south Dublin fishing harbour has been given the go ahead by An Bord Pleanála.

Bartra Capital Property Group, after a protracted planning process, has received permission to build a number of housing units at Bulloch Harbour in Dalkey.

It will consist of three, three storey “luxury villas”, two apartments and a cafe as well as a number of other buildings.

Residents around the picturesque coastal inlet, popular with tourists and for fishing, have long battled the proposals which they believe is out of kilter with the surrounding area. Concerns have also been repeatedly aired as to the potential for flooding due to often high sea levels.

Local People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett dismissed the decision as “incomprehensible” on Tuesday.

“Bulloch Harbour is a unique public amenity used by people of all ages. It is an important part of the heritage of South County Dublin, ” he said.

“The proposed development will effectively turn the harbour into a private area with part of the seafront area being effectively privatised and used as the front gardens” for the new homes.

Maura Lee West, spokeswoman for the Bulloch Harbour Preservation Association, which has long fought the plans, said the decision was “inexplicable and astounding”.