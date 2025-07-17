View from Down Under: The Lions are very welcome guests, but they could do their hosts more harm than good

Outhalf Tom Lynagh will be called upon to make things happen for Australia against the Lions. Photograph: Sanka Vidanagama/AFP via Getty Images

Since the arrival of the British and Irish Lions in Australia three weeks ago, the sword of Damocles has been hovering over the heads of the Wallabies and never more so than in the Test week.

The Lions are a unique guest to host. On the positive side of the ledger, their visit comes once every 12 years and they come laden with financial benefits, attention for rugby and some of the finest players in the world.

However, this guest is also keenly aware of their own value and the desire from others to host them at any time. French Rugby Federation vice-president Abdel Benazzi is reportedly travelling to Melbourne next week to engage with Lions officials about the suitability of hosting the world’s most famous touring team. It’s hard to blame the former flanker, given that his federation is facing a minimum loss of €19.2 million, potentially rising to €28.9 million after hosting the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The romanticism of the Lions and its rich tradition has faded, replaced by cold, clear financial returns for both host and guest. According to the Australian Financial Review, the last Lions tour made €19.5 million profit for Rugby Australia and this tour could make more than €55 million. It is not yet clear what the Lions’ profit will be, but comfortably, it will be far higher than previous tours of New Zealand and South Africa.

Slow Lions build-up finally culminates in Test week

If Australia has appeased the Lions with its financial clout, the Wallabies also need to fulfil the far more challenging role of being a competitive opponent in the Test series.

A brutal whitewash will leave Rugby Australia far weaker at the negotiating table. At this stage, the Lions are not contractually locked into visiting the country again in 12 years’ time.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt always knew he was facing the biggest challenge of his coaching career when he left his fishing rod and golf clubs in his garage at home in New Zealand to help save Australian rugby. Injuries to two of the most crucial parts of his Test jigsaw have made the job even more difficult.

In Australia, traditionally, the Wallabies outhalf has been a role with a limited shelf life. Schmidt changed this by investing in Noah Lolesio, who blossomed under the former Ireland coach. After the narrow win against Fiji, Lolesio sadly underwent a spinal fusion procedure in a Brisbane hospital. Schmidt has now handed the playmaking keys to Tom Lynagh, son of the great Michael. Tom Lynagh has only played three Tests for the Wallabies and is now trusted as the man to pilot his country to victory in the city where his father remains a legend.

Rob Valetini is Australia's best ball carrier but will be absent for the Lions tests through injury. Photograph: Andrew Fosker/Inpho

The Wallabies have also lost their best ball-carrier, Rob Valetini, to injury. The giant flanker has been voted Australia’s best player for the past two years. The Brumbies backrower complements the slick jackaling ability of Queensland’s open side Fraser McReight perfectly. Valetini shovels opponents off the ball at the breakdown, allowing McReight to swiftly win penalties on the floor.

Gordon D'Arcy: Time for Lions and Wallabies to leave the 'meh' behind and make some real magic

Valetini is suffering from a calf strain and is joined on the treatment table by the mutual heft of La Rochelle lock Will Skelton and the Waratahs’ best player this season, number eight Langi Gleeson. Schmidt has been forced to give a debut to the uniquely named Nick Champion de Crespigny.

De Crespigny is an elite economics graduate and the grandson of Rafe Champion de Crespigny, a noted expert in ancient Chinese history. His aristocratic name and bearing belie an intensely physical player who McReight affectionately referred to as “a psycho” when asked for a description for the gathered press.

Australia's injury problems have led coach Joe Schmidt to call on Nick Champion de Crespigny. Photograph: Matt King/Getty Images

The Wallabies traditionally have a strong record at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, but they will start this game as huge underdogs. The Lions have named a strong side, and off the field, there have been changes. All written press are now banned from the 10 minutes they used to get to watch the Lions training, although the Wallabies have not changed their policy.

Farrell and Schmidt announce their opening hands as atmosphere builds in Brisbane

At the Lions team announcement last Thursday in Adelaide ahead of the ill-fated game against the Australian and New Zealand selection, a child tried to ask a question, before being shut down by team management. Business before pleasure.

To their credit, the Lions have started to open up slightly, hosting signing sessions in Brisbane for their thousands of fans and also despatching the amiable trio of Henry Pollock, Duhan van der Merwe and Josh van der Flier for the tough gig of being hosted by the Great Barrier Reef foundation on the famous coral.

The preamble has almost been completed and the first Test is set. Australia are desperate to be perfect hosts, but they need to prove it where it matters most; not on spreadsheets, but on the pitch. In a country where rugby is frequently said to be hanging by a thread, a win against the odds in the first Test would be the true kiss of life.