Ireland needs ‘future generations tsar’ to enable long-term thinking, say 70 groups

A “commissioner for future generations” needs to be appointed in Ireland and to act as “a sustainability tsar” in protecting the long-term interests of citizens, according to a coalition of more than 70 civil society groups and trade unions.

At an event in Dublin, Coalition 2030 strongly endorsed enabling legislation as the best way to overcome short-term decision-making by governments.

Coordinator David Rossiter said it was crucial to act now as “the climate crisis, demographic shifts and widening inequalities make long-term thinking essential” – and was critical to UN sustainable development goals (SDGs) being realised.

Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman said: “The world is watching as we approach key global milestones. Passing this Bill now would send a clear message that Ireland is serious about future-proofing our policies and living up to our international commitments under the SDGs.”

He confirmed the Commission for Future Generations Bill, originally put before the Oireachtas by former Green TD Marc Ó Cathasaigh, had been put back on the Government’s legislative agenda in recent weeks. It was unopposed by the previous government but fell after the election last November.

The Bill crystallises into law an idea “that when we take decisions, we shouldn’t just be thinking in electoral cycles. We have to get that long-term vision, that long-term consideration, beyond the next election ... beyond our own lifetimes as well”, Mr O’Gorman said.

A commission in the first instance would advise the Government whether Ireland should take the step of establishing an office of the ombudsman for future generations. “It’s all about bringing the principles of fairness between generations, sustainable development and overall wellbeing, bringing those principles into how we govern.”

Speaking at the event, Mr Ó Cathasaigh said it was designed to ensure “longtermism” in Government decision-making, to move away from GDP as an indicator of how well the economy is doing by including the health of society and to be reinforced by a “wellbeing framework”.

The reintroduced Bill “must not return to square one. A cross-party agreement should facilitate referral back to the committee stage and eventual enactment”, Mr Rossiter added.

Sarah Carr of the Goal NextGen youth programme said: “It’s about legacy; today’s policies shape tomorrow’s realities, from housing and healthcare to climate and economy. We are the last generation with a real chance to get this right and a commissioner for future generations can pave the way for action. What Wales did in 2015, Ireland must do in 2025.”

David Rossiter, coordinator of Coalition 2030; Lauren Jones Brennan, Ireland’s UN Youth Delegate; and Karen Ciesielski, CEO Irish Environmental Network. Photograph: Barry Cronin

Irish Environmental Network chief executive Karen Ciesielski said: “Ireland stands at a pivotal moment in its response to the converging climate and environmental crises. The scale and urgency of these crises demand transformative action that is founded on fairness, guided by science and focused on delivering a wellbeing economy that allows both people and planet to flourish.”

Labour spokesman on climate, energy and the environment Ciarán Ahern said the ombudsman role could be described as “a sustainability tsar” while the approach was proved to work.

“Wales has led the way with its future generations commissioner, delivering real results in terms of policy coherence, sustainability and long-term planning. It has been shown how a dedicated office can challenge short-termism and embed future thinking across Government.

“The precedent is clear, this is a proven and practical step toward better governance.”

The event was attended by members of the UN Youth Delegation; Goal, the INTO, Social Justice Ireland, Irish Environmental Network and the Disability Federation – along with a number of TDs and Senators.