Cold snap: Motorists warned of icy roads and freezing fog

Commuters are being warned of potentially difficult driving conditions this morning due to a cold snap which has left a sharp frost with icy patches on roads and areas of freezing fog.

A status yellow temperature warning is in place for all areas this morning except for the eastern and south counties of Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

Met Éireann said overnight temperatures fell to minus 4 degrees in places leading to a widespread severe frost with pockets of freezing fog.

The weather warning - the lowest of the three warning categories - will remain in place until 10am on Monday.

Monday will develop into a dry and sunny day with highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees, although this will be lower in areas where there is fog.

Rain will spread from the west overnight and temperatures will remain just above freezing at between plus 1 and plus 4 degrees coldest in the north with a light to moderate southeast wind.