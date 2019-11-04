Boil water notice reissued for greater Dublin area

A boil water notice has been reimposed for some 600,000 people in the greater Dublin area, less than a fortnight after it was lifted. Irish Water said it was due to heavy rainfall.

Those in the areas affected by the boil water notice can use only boiled or bottled water for drinking and in food preparation.

“Due to heavy rain, turbidity (cloudy water due to suspended particles levels) in the source water for the old Leixlip Plant exceeded acceptable levels,” Irish Water said. “Plant operators reacted quickly before alarms were activated and shut down the old plant to stop this water entering the network.”

Late last month, a boil water warning notice was put in place after a mechanical issue at the Leixlip treatment plant caused concerns about the quality of supply.

The initial problem was as a result of the disinfectant process for the water at the Leixlip plant being compromised.

There was a run on bottled water in shops and supermarkets with many places selling out. Many coffee shops also faced difficulties given that their machines do not bring the water to boiling point. They had to pre-boil water to make it safe for use.

Subsequent water sample tests were found to be “satisfactory”, according to Irish Water, although the boil water status was retained as a precaution.

The Leixlip plant supplies water to homes, schools and businesses across most of north Dublin city and the Fingal administrative area of north county Dublin, parts of south-west Dublin and parts of counties Meath and Kildare.

After the first notice was imposed, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy said he was “extremely concerned” to discover that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found no system in place to respond adequately to process alarms at the water treatment plant.