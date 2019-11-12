State fined €5m over Co Galway wind farm

Ireland has been fined €5 million for failing to carry out an EU court-ordered environmental impact assessment on a 70-turbine windfarm at Derrybrien, Co Galway.

The Luxembourg based Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) also ordered the State to pay a further €15,000 a day from today for every day the judgment remains unimplemented. When such an assessment is made it may yet require the removal of the wind farm’s operating licence.

The longstanding case brought by the European Commission goes back to a finding by the court in 2008 that Ireland had infringed EU law as a result of the construction of the wind farm at Derrybrien without a prior environmental impact assessment having been carried out.

Although since that time the Irish authorities had sought to regularise the functioning wind farm’s compliance with the regulations by legislative means, it had not carried out the required assessment.

The court on Tuesday ruled that the State was under an obligation to carry out an assessment for regularisation purposes even after the plant has started operation. The assessment may result in the consents which were granted in breach of the obligation to carry out a prior assessment being amended or withdrawn, it warns.

Such an assessment must take into account not only the future impact of the plant, but also the environmental impact from the time of its completion.

In July the court’s advocate general had urged the court to find against Ireland. “Ireland has confined itself to submitting various proposals...without implementing any of them”, he said. These delays, “despite claims made by Ireland... are not due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the Commission”.

The wind farm was regarded as one of the largest in the EU when a landslide occurred during its construction in October 2003 by an ESB subsidiary, Hibernian Wind Power.

At the time, large areas of forest and peat up to a depth of 5.5 metres on the top of the Cashlaundrumlahan mountain had been removed,causing the 2km-long “environmentally devastating” slide.

Fish were killed and waterways polluted when half a million tonnes of peat and debris was displaced.