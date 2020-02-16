Boil water notice affecting 6,500 people issued in Co Cork

A boil water notice affecting about 6,500 people has been issued by Irish Water and Cork County Council.

On Sunday, Irish Water said the decision had been made to issue the notice for the area supplied by the Whitegate Regional Water Supply, following consultation with the Health Service Executive.

“The Boil Water Notice has been put in place to protect public health due to an issue with the filtration process resulting from burst pipework on the site of Kilva Water Treatment Plant,” said Irish Water.

“Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible. In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice.”

Neil Smyth, Irish Water operations lead, apologised to those impacted by the notice and said there had been previous water quality issues on that supply.

“We would like to assure the public that we are working to re-instate all stages of the treatment process and to resolve the problem as quickly as possible,” he said, according to a statement on the Irish Water website.

“Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and protecting public health.”

See water.ie for further information on the affected areas.