Reopening schools: What’s in the plan and how will it work?

Pupils will not be required to wear face masks in class under public health guidelines to be issued to schools this week, it is understood.

While face coverings are not regarded as suitable at primary level, secondary school students will have the option of wearing them if they wish in cases where physical distancing is difficult to maintain.

Similarly, teachers will not be required to wear face masks, as they conceal facial expression and can make communication difficult. However, they may be used in cases where physical distancing is not possible in classrooms or where a teacher is involved in prolonged close contact with pupils.

The recommendations are contained in public health guidance for the State’s 4,000 primary and schools, which will be issued following a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is due to seek approval at Cabinet for a financial package in excess of €350 million aimed at fully opening all schools on a full-time basis from late August.

Measures set to be in the plan

€350 million in package.

Facemasks not essential for staff or students.

Hundreds of additional teachers and administrative supports for principals.

Additional guidance counsellors and psychologists to help student well being.

Range of provisions for special education schools, including enhanced cleaning grant.

The package is understood to include hundreds of additional teachers and alterations to classrooms, along with administrative supports for principals. In addition, it is expected there will be additional guidance counsellors and psychologists hired to help support students’ wellbeing.

It will include a range of provisions for special education schools, including an enhanced cleaning grant worth about €4 million, and each special school will get a budget for a staff member specifically focused on return to school planning.

Sources have indicated that the curriculum will be adjusted to take account of learning loss since the closure of schools, with greater choice of questions in State exams.

There will be less emphasis on sharing learning materials and, for classes such as transition year, less emphasis on work experience or putting students in situations where they could be exposed to coronavirus.

The reopening guidance to schools is expected to include templates for safe classroom layouts and guidance on how to maintain physical distancing between pupils of different ages. The advice on social distancing will see different rules apply, depending on the age of pupils.

No social distancing will be required for younger primary pupils – junior infants to second class – on the basis that it is difficult to enforce and that emerging research indicates these children are less likely to transmit the virus.

Older primary pupils will be kept in separate pods in each classroom, with desks spaced at least 1m apart.

Second-level students will have to remain at least 1m apart, and 2m where possible.

Teachers’ desks

The guidelines will state that all available space should be availed of to maximise physical distancing and that lockers or store cupboards should be removed from classrooms if necessary.

At second level, the advice is that double classes should be planned where possible – to limit movement – and that cohorts of students should remain together where possible.

Teachers’ desks should be one to two metres away from pupils, in both primary and secondary schools.

Schools will also be advised to consider staggered drop-off or pick-up times for children where possible, to avoid crowds.

In relation to drop-off of forgotten items such as books or lunch boxes, schools are advised to have designated delivery points that will not require interactions with staff.

Outside of the measures to be announced on Monday, the department is examining ways to increase the number of substitute teachers available to provide sick leave cover. Policies under consideration include offering increased hours to part-time or job-sharing teachers, as well as increased flexibility in the recognition of qualifications achieved abroad, and placements from teacher training colleges.

Optimism

Meanwhile, the country’s two largest teacher unions have expressed optimism that the Government’s plans to allow schools reopen at the end of August, which are due to be announced later today, will enable all teachers and students to operate in a safe environment.

Leaders of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation and Association of Secondary Teachers’ Ireland have welcomed the outline of the €350m plan due to be signed off at this afternoon’s meeting of the Cabinet but expressed concern that the funding would be adequate.

INTO general secretary, John Boyle, said the Government’s plan was very detailed but he was uncertain about the breakdown of funding which would be available to schools.

The package is understood to include hundreds of additional teachers and alterations to classrooms, along with administrative supports for principals.

Mr Boyle said boards of management and principals would be under huge pressure to deliver on the plan through carrying out risk assessments, ordering PPE supplies to allow 600,000 staff and pupils return to school at the end of August after missing 60 school days in the recent school year.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Boyle acknowledged it was “a big ask” but felt it could be done because of the detailed plan that has been formulated.

However, he said he was worried that funding for the resource package could run out in a number of weeks with the risk of classes having to be split if substitute teachers were not available.

Mr O’Boyle added: “It is ironic that it has taken a pandemic for us to realise that education cannot work on a shoestring.”

The INTO has sought assurance that supply panels of teachers modelled on a successful pilot scheme which was trialled last year will be established around the country to allow substitute teachers to be deployed at short notice.

Mr Boyle also called for measures to ensure the country’s 1,700 teaching principals would be allowed to oversee the health and safety measures needed in their schools once they reopened.

“It is absolutely imperative that they be given the space to leave their classrooms,” said Mr O’Boyle.

ASTI president, Deirdre McDonald, said the plan must be in line with the public health advice on safe working conditions.

“We do hope that what is necessary will be put in place. If it’s not, we won’t be back,” she added.

Ms McDonald said she was very hopeful that all schools could reopen as planned as the teachers’ unions had made it extremely clear to the Department of Education what was needed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Ms McDonald said it was crucial that the plan would be sustainable and take account of the increased need for substitute teachers.

The ASTI president said the amount of money available for additional staff, cleaning of schools and adaption of school buildings would be key.

“We don’t know how much will be needed but we know it needs to be adequate and we know it needs to be sustainable,” said Ms McDonald.

She added: “If not, schools can’t remain open.”

Ms McDonald said the situation had been made more difficult than it needed to be by the Government introducing lower pay rates for new teachers and falling numbers entering the profession.

“The under-spend on education is coming home to roost now,” said Ms McDonald.

Both teacher union leaders noted the irony of the recent controversial decision by the Government to bring in legislation to ensure three super junior ministers each got a €16,288 supplement when they had been engaged in a campaign for several years to have equal pay for teachers

Meanwhile, the head of Tullow Community School in Tullow, Co Carlow said the Government’s plan to have a social distancing rule of one metre in schools once they reopen is going to have huge implications for schools.

Speaking on KCFM, the school’s principal, Paul Thornton estimated the cost of replacing the school’s double-desks with over 650 single desks to ensure social distancing would be over €30,000.

“If they’re talking about classroom infrastructure changes, then you’re talking about planning permission, you’re talking about architecture and then trying to find builders in three weeks to knock out the walls and extend the classroom. All those kinds of things are not simple and are not going to happen easily and it’s going to cost a lot of money.”