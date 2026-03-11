Union fears for up to 150 research jobs at Trinity College Dublin after funding lost

A spokesperson for Trinity College Dublin confirmed there had been a number of unsuccessful funding applications. Photograph: Getty Images

Up to 150 research jobs are at risk after a number of centres at Trinity College Dublin lost their Research Ireland funding, according to the Irish Federation of University Teachers (Ifut).

The union has written to Minister for Further and Higher Education James Lawless seeking a meeting about potential job losses at Trinity’s Amber, Crann, Connect and Adapt centres.

Ifut assistant general secretary Robert McNamara said staff were unsure about the possibility of redeployment elsewhere.

In the letter, Ifut argues that closures resulting from the loss of funding could mean a loss of expertise and damage to the international reputation of the research sector.

“These centres were established through substantial public investment and presented as long-term pillars of Ireland’s research strategy,” he said.

“Researchers were recruited internationally and encouraged to build careers here. The decision not to renew or extend funding has now placed many of those careers in jeopardy.”

McNamara said on Wednesday that the union was still trying to establish the exact number of members affected. He said a significant number of other staff, including administrative workers, would also likely be impacted.

A spokesperson for Trinity confirmed there had been a number of unsuccessful funding applications but said it was “premature” to put a figure on the number of jobs that might be affected.

Ifut had suggested some of the centres would likely close, but Trinity said it was still assessing what impact the loss of funding might have.

The university insisted the Crann centre was not at risk, saying it would continue “supporting our researchers to deliver nano and materials science research”.

The Centre for Advanced Materials and Bioengineering Research (Amber) “was unsuccessful in its latest bid for funding from Research Ireland,” it said in a statement.

“A process is now under way to manage this development and how it impacts” the Amber and Crann operations, Trinity said, and this will conclude by the end of June.

“Trinity’s priority is making sure all staff are informed of their status and opportunities. Their wellbeing is being focused on through communication and meetings.”

Research Ireland said its grants are intended to cover a specific duration and purpose.

“The current research programme is finishing as planned, following a six-year period. The call for proposals under the new research centres programme was highly competitive. Unfortunately, in these circumstances, not all applications are recommended for funding or can be funded,” it said.

“Research Ireland has met and engaged closely with the employing institutions and researchers to ensure an orderly completion of the award and support them to engage with future opportunities.”