Most special needs assistants want more training, survey finds

A vast majority of special needs assistants want more training for their roles, a survey by the trade union Fórsa has found.

Kevin Callinan, Fórsa deputy general secretary, said the Department of Education and individual schools were not doing enough to help special needs assistants (SNAs) upskill.

Overall 242 of some 2,700 SNAs surveyed were qualified to honours degree level. Some 40 per cent of respondents were qualified to Leaving Cert level, or an equivalent Fetac course, and just 3 per cent had the minimum required qualifications of a Junior Certificate.

A further 27 per cent had Fetac level six qualifications, the rung above the Leaving Certificate, and 44 SNAs surveyed had a masters degree.

More than 80 per cent of SNAs said they would like the option to complete further training, in particular in areas like health and safety, and working with challenging behaviours.

Perception

Mr Callinan said the survey results challenge the perception from some that SNAs are “poorly qualified”.

“They also bolster the case for more systematic professionalisation of the role, and for better access to relevant continuous professional development,” he said.

Fórsa is to announce its intention to set up a professional institute for SNAs. This would set standards, supports SNAs in taking on training, and further validate qualifications for workers.

The survey found a lack of ongoing professional development in the field, with 60 per cent of respondents employed as SNAs for more than a decade.

Grace Williams, Fórsa organiser who conducted the research, said despite SNAs working in schools for several years, “very few will have had access to any officially-provided training or professional development”.

Fórsa trade union’s annual education conference will be held in Dublin on Thursday, and will be addressed by Minister for Education Richard Bruton.