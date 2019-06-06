Comedian who appeared on Junior Cert paper subject to online rape threats

The Garda has been notified of death and rape threats sent to comedian and illustrator Aoife Dooley after an article she wrote for The Irish Times appeared on Wednesday’s Junior Cert English paper.

The article, a humorous feature about inconsiderate bus passengers orginally published in 2017, has led to teenagers issuing “dozens” of threats to Ms Dooley.

She said the overwhelming majority of the abuse has come from boys and included naked pictures of underage teenage boys.

Ms Dooley she was warned that she would have “bricks thrown through her window” and have her “legs cut off”, while another message said she would be so badly beaten that she “won’t be autistic anymore.” Ms Dooley has autism.

She said that she reported it to the Garda for several reasons, including child protection, but would not identify the children in question online because “they are kids at the end of the day.”

Ms Dooley said she was initially happy to appear on the exam paper.

“I thought it was really cool, as they normally only feature people who are well-known. Memes started to crop up and they were funny and lighthearted,” she said.

‘Nasty messages’

“But then, all of a sudden, I started getting nasty messages on my Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts. I have had to shut down my Instagram page and may have to close my other accounts. Social media is essential for me to be able to carry out my work and promote events I am involved in, so this really impact my ability to do my job.”

The original text of the article light-heartedly referred to “the poxes you share the bus with in rush-hour traffic”, including loud talkers and people who eat Meanies pickled onion flavour crisps.

In the piece that appeared on the English exam, however, the word “poxes” was replaced with the word “idiots”.

Ms Dooley believes that this word substitution may have caused some readers to misinterpret her meaning.

The State Examinations Commission does not consult with authors before publishing their work in a State exam, as to do so could alert students to what will appear on the paper.

Irish copyright law also allows an author’s material to be used for educational purposes.

“There seems to be no end to [the abuse], with some of the boys asking for their messages to be screenshotted and put up online,” said Ms Dooley.

“They want the attention. I’m afraid to go outside. I’m asking parents to please sit down with their teenagers and speak to them. I know that most students are not sending abuse, and many have sent supportive messages, but this type of bad online behaviour could come back to haunt them in the future. It makes me feel that it must be quite scary to be a teenage girl.”

Ms Dooley is also well-known as the creator of the Twitter account @YourOneNikita, which has spawned an animated series on RTÉ.