Tánaiste says ‘no stone unturned’ in efforts to locate Irish woman kidnapped in Haiti

Gena Heraty, from Co Mayo, has been living in Haiti since 1993. Photograph: NPH Haiti Special Needs Programs/Facebook

Every effort is being made to locate an Irish woman who was kidnapped alongside seven others in Haiti, the Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs has said.

Irish missionary Gena Heraty was among those kidnapped on Sunday from the Sainte-Hélène orphanage in the commune of Kenscoff, about 10km southeast of the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince.

Ms Heraty oversees the orphanage that is run by the humanitarian organisation Nos Petits Frères et Soeurs (Our Little Brothers and Sisters).

NPH Ireland, the charity’s Irish branch, confirmed seven employees, including Ms Heraty, and a child were taken. It is understood the child is three years old.

Tánaiste Simon Harris described the kidnapping as “deeply worrying” and said it is “imperative” the hostages are released immediately.

Ms Heraty, from Westport in Co Mayo, moved to Haiti in 1993.

Mr Harris said she had “dedicated her life to supporting the most vulnerable” in Haiti.

He spoke to her family on Monday and assured them “all is being done” to ensure her release. “We will continue to leave no stone unturned to ensure Gena and her colleagues are released.”

He said his department is in close contact with local authorities and Nos Petits Frères et Soeurs.

No demands or ransom requests have yet been made.

A number of potential options are being examined by Irish officials to help secure Ms Heraty’s release.

These include negotiations with the criminal gang through local intermediaries, including charities. This is considered by far the most realistic option, sources said.

Another option being examined is requesting help from the UN security force on the ground in Haiti, including a possible rescue mission.

The Department of Foreign Affairs may also decide to send an Emergency Consular Assistance Team (Ecat) to the region.

These teams typically comprise experienced diplomats backed up by Defence Forces troops who work with local authorities to secure the release of Irish citizens.

They have previously been deployed to assist Irish people in Afghanistan, Sudan and Iraq.

The efforts are being led by officials in the US embassy in Washington DC, along with staff in Dublin.