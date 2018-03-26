Brian Mooney recognised at Teacher of the Year Awards

Brian Mooney, guidance counsellor and Irish Times columnist, has been recognised for his lifetime contribution to education at the National Teacher of the Year Awards.

The ceremony, held at Trinity College Dublin, is aimed at celebrating outstanding contributions by second-level teachers who go “beyond the classroom to establish a lasting impact in their students’ lives”.

Mr Mooney was given a lifetime achievement award for his work in helping to guide generations of students on their career paths, as well as his contribution to education policy.

In a citation, he was described as being “ deeply embedded in the fabric of education in Ireland” through his career advice in The Irish Times and on TV and radio, as well as his work as managing editor of the Education Matters yearbook.

Mr Mooney is a former president of the Institute of Guidance Counsellors and previous worked as programme director and lecturer on the master’s and higher diploma in religious education at UCD.

The National Teacher Awards are organised by BetterExaminations.ie, in partnership with Alchemy event management.

The awards were presented in partnership with The National Association of Principals and Deputy Principals, the professional association for second level school leaders in Ireland.

Other winners included Margo Whelan of Coláiste Bríde, Enniscorthy, who was awarded under the best principal/vice-principal/year head category.

Gemma Buicke of Pobalscoil Neasáin in Baldoyle was awarded for her contribution to the promotion of science, technology and maths (Stem) education.

Tony Keenan of Our Lady’s College in Drogheda was recognised for his contribution to student wellbeing.

John Sweeney of Coláiste Pobail Acla Polranny, Achill, was given the award for best extra-curricular activity.

Aisling Sheerin was a winner of the “different ways of learning award”, while Emily-Anne Doyle of FCJ Secondary School Bunclody was given the award for “most engaging in the classroom”.

The “most inspirational teacher” award went to Katie O’Donovan of St Aloysius girls secondary school on Sharman Crawford Street, Cork City.