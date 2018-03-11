Woman (28) in a critical condition after Drogheda incident

A 28-year-old woman is fighting for her life after suffering a serious head injury in an incident in Co Louth.

Gardaí in Drogheda say they are investigating the incident in Drogheda and the woman remains in a critical condition.

The woman is understood to be on life support in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, after surgery to remove pressure from her skull.

Gardaí were called to the scene in Rathmullen Park at 6pm on Saturday.

The woman was removed by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital before being transferred to Beaumont Hospital.

Gardaí said the scene in Rathmullen Park was preserved for examination and “a full investigation on a number of lines [is] ongoing”.

They have not confirmed how the woman received her injury. No arrests have been made.