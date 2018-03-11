OBE medal stolen during series of raids in Co Antrim

An OBE medal was among the items stolen in a series of burglaries in Randalstown, Co Antrim, on Friday and Saturday.

The PSNI has appealed for information on the raids on three houses in the Church Road and Kemmilhill Gardens area of the town.

In a statement on Sunday, the PSNI said: “It was reported that entry to the properties occurred between 3.00pm on Friday, March 9th, 2018, and 4.45pm on Saturday, March 10th.

“In two of the incidents, entry was forced via a rear window, and in the other forced via a rear door.

“In all instances the properties were then ransacked and items including cash, jewellery and cigarettes were stolen. Amongst these was an OBE medal which is of great sentimental value to one of the victims.”

Anyone with information on the raids is asked to contact detectives at Antrim Police station.