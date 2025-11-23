Epic National Cross-Country battles end in victories for Brian Fay and Fiona Everard

There is no easy way of running cross-country into the driving wind and lashing rain, and Brian Fay made sure his one move counted most when winning his first national senior title in thrilling style on Sunday.

Such was the suitably tough nature of the battlefield that was the Templemore Sports Complex in Derry. Reasonably firm underfoot in parts, an absolute slog in others, it was at least mostly flat, Fay waiting until the last 150m stretch to blast past local favourite Nick Griggs.

It made for a breathtaking kick-finish to the 7.5km race, 2023 champion Cormac Dalton from Mullingar Harriers just run out of another victory when finishing a close third, Fay making it 10 different winners of the senior men’s race in as many years – and the latest in the proud colours of Raheny Shamrock.

Niamh Allen set out to improve on her second-place finish last year with contrasting tactics, hitting the front early in the first of five 1.5km laps in the senior women’s race, enjoying a 50m lead until halfway. That’s not easy in any conditions, and once 2023 champion Fiona Everard closed that gap early in the fourth lap, Allen started to struggle.

Still, it was another epic battle until the end, Everard holding her form to take a second title in three years, in the colours of Bandon AC, Allen finishing runner-up once again for Leevale, 15 seconds back.

Allen certainly gave it her all, finishing second last year just 12 weeks after giving birth to daughter Lily, and like Everard could have no regrets after the 1,080km round-trip from Cork to Derry, as she helped Leevale defend the women’s team title.

Fiona Everard from Bandon A.C during the Senior/U23 women's race at the National Cross Country Championships. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

The top three finishers on the day all gain selection for next month’s European Cross-Country in the Algarve, and Fay is already looking forward to a strong men’s performance there, having returned from his training base in Melbourne especially for this race.

“Feels brilliant, it was such a good field,” said Fay, the 27-year-old adding to his three senior titles won on the track. “I’d built back up some mileage in Australia, knew I was coming into good shape here.

“I struggled in the mud two years ago, and dropped off a little bit here, but with two laps to run I got a little more motivation as a few of the other lads started to drop off.

“Once I sniffed the finish, I was just going for it. I’ve come second here before, and fourth and fifth, so nice to get the win. And Nick Griggs is still up and coming, I don’t know how we’re going to be able to beat him over the next couple of years.”

Nick Griggs of CNDR Track AC, Antrim, left, and race winner Brian Fay of Raheny Shamrock AC, Dublin, after the senior men's 7,500m during the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Indeed Griggs, still only 20, will be targeting the Under-23 race in Portugal, where he finished second last year, the Tyrone runner perfectly pleased with his effort – also helping his club Candour Track AC to the team title.

“I actually really enjoyed the course, usually I don’t like the mud too much,” said Griggs. “I felt really good, I just thought ‘let’s get stuck in’, and have fun. Look, Brian had an unbelievable race, he deserves to win, a great lad and buzzing for him to get the win.”

Efrem Gidey from Clonliffe Harriers, who raced clear in the opening lap, held on well to finish sixth, with Jack O’Leary also of Mullingar fourth, Darragh McElhinney of Bantry AC fifth.

Everard never panicked after Allen broke clear, knowing her own strengths after winning the 2023 title over an even tougher course. Danielle Donegan from Tullamore Harriers was third.

Spectators and dogs brave the mud during the Senior/U23 men's final. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

“Honestly, just felt really relieved crossing the line,” said Everard, the 27-year-old first announcing herself two years ago when winning the senior title just 12 months after winning the national novice.

“Delighted to make the team for the Europeans, then to win it as well, couldn’t be happier. I think two years ago I knew it was going to be such a bonus making the team, then winning it as well, I just didn’t expect that. Whereas this year I really wanted it, was always running with the aim of trying to win it.

“But I love these tough conditions, knew they would suit me.”

Both the under-20 titles were won in highly impressive style. Noah Harris from Parnell AC in Wicklow made the trip home from the University of Tennessee, where he’s into his first year on a running scholarship, and dominated the 4.5km race from the gun, winning by four seconds from Caolan McFadden from Cranford AC.

Competitors during the Senior/U23 men's race at the National Cross Country Championships, Derry. Photograph: Andrew Paton/Inpho

The women’s under-20 race was won by 16-year-old Emma Hickey from United Striders AC in Wexford, equally impressive as she pulled clear of last year’s under-20 champion Lucy Foster of Willowfield Harriers in Belfast.

National women’s marathon champion Ava Crean from Back 2 Boston AC in Limerick finished ninth in the under-20 women (which combined with the under-18s), a minute and seven seconds behind Hickey.

Results – National Cross-Country, Templemore Sports Complex, Derry

Senior men (7.5km): 1 Brian Fay (Raheny Shamrock AC) 25:13; 2 Nick Griggs (Candor A.C U23) 25:15; 3 Cormac Dalton (Mullingar Harriers AC) 25:16

Teams: 1 Candor Track AC 49; 2 Mullingar Harriers 68; Clonliffe Harriers 81

Senior Women (7.5km): 1 Fiona Everard (Bandon AC) 26:49; 2 Niamh Allen (Leevale AC) 27:04; 3 Danielle Donegan (Tullamore Harriers AC) 27:10

Teams: 1 Leevale 53; 2 Finn Valley AC 76; 3 Dundrum South-Dublin 105

Under-23 Men (7.5km): 1 Nick Griggs (Candour Track Club) 25:15; Jonas Stafford (UCD AC) 25:39; Niall Murphy (Ennis Track AC) 25:51

Under-23 Women (7.5km): 1 Roise Roberts (Candour Track Club) 27:29; 2 Amy Greene (Finn Valley AC) 27:40; 3 Eimear Maher (Dundrum South Dublin AC) 28:07

Noah Harris of Parnell AC, Wicklow, on his way to winning the U20 men's 4,500m race during the 123.ie National Cross Country Championships at Templemore Sports Complex in Derry. Photograph: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Under-20 men (4.5km): 1 Noah Harris (Parnell AC) 14:02; 2 Caolan McFadden (Cranford AC) 14:06; 3 Tom Breslin (Clonliffe Harriers AC) 14:11

Teams: 1 Donore Harriers 89; 2 Clonliffe Harriers 145; 3 Lagan Valley AC 147

Under-20 women (4.5km): 1 Emma Hickey (United Striders AC) 15:36; 2 Lucy Foster (Willowfield Harriers) 15:55; 3 Eimear Cooney (Ace Athletics Club) 16:12

Teams: 1 Willowfield Harriers Belfast 70; 2 Lagan Valley AC 104; 3 Ace Athletics Club Drogheda