Tributes paid to Cork mother Stella Gallagher as funeral arrangements announced

Tributes have been paid to mother-of-four Stella Gallagher who died following a fatal stabbing incident in Cork earlier this week.

Details of her funeral arrangements have been announced for early next week.

Ms Gallagher (59) and her husband Brian (63) were both injured in the attack near their home in Shrewsbury Downs, Ballinlough at around 9pm on Monday night. Both were rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where Ms Gallagher later died.

Mr Gallagher underwent emergency surgery for a number of knife wounds including a serious wound to his neckand he spent several days recuperating at CUH before he was discharged from the hospital. He is now recovering with his family.

The couple regularly attended Togher Community Garden in Cork with their son David since their retirement.

Togher Community Garden is a volunteer-led non-profit community garden in Cork with support from Green Spaces for Health and Cork City Council. Gardeners grow their own fruit and vegetables there.

Paying tribute to Ms Gallagher in an online statement, the group said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the news of the passing of our dear friend and fellow gardener, Stella.

“Stella was a cherished and invaluable friend to us all in the Togher Community Garden family. Her absence will be deeply felt by everyone here. We especially remember her beautiful smile and the gentle person she was to everyone she met. Our garden will always hold memories of her kindness.”

Ms Gallagher was also a member of the Cork Social Health Project (Shep) Choir. Its director, Jim Sheehan, said she was “much loved and greatly missed” in a message of sympathy posted on rip.ie

“Stella was a member of the Shep Choir since the very beginning and loved being part of that community,” he said.

“She was a very gentle and caring presence in the choir and brought much joy to others through her singing and camaraderie. She recognised the power and comfort of singing with others.”

A native of Ballinspittle in west Cork, Ms Gallagher qualified as a chemical engineer with a BSc from Cork Institute of Technology, now Munster Technological University, in the 1980s. She worked for US pharmaceutical giant Lilly at its plant in Dunderrow near Kinsale for over three decades.

“Stella was a long-standing employee at Lilly Kinsale for over 30 years, and she retired from the company in 2023. Everyone at Lilly Kinsale sends their deepest condolences to the Gallagher family at this very sad time,” the company said in a statement.

Ms Gallagher, who is survived by her husband Brian and adult children Ciara, David, Conor and Mark, will be buried in St Michael’s Cemetery, Blackrock following requiem mass at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church in Ballinlough at 11am on Tuesday.

David Gallagher (25) was charged last week with the murder of Stella Gallagher and the assault causing harm of Brian Gallagher at Shrewsbury Downs.He was remanded in custody to appear again in court on Wednesday.

When David Gallagher was charged, defence solicitor, Shane Collins Daly said his client had been examined by a doctor every eight hours during interview by gardaí. Judge John King granted his application that he be psychiatrically assessed and receive any necessary treatment in prison