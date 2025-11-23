Crime & Law

Almost €500,000 worth of cocaine seized in Limerick

Suspect aged in his 20s arrested after being stopped in van

31/01/2018 - NEWS - The Garda Security operation surrounding the funeral of Derek Coakley Hutch, (Del Boy) from his home on Buckingham Street to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Sean McDermott St. for funeral mass. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The suspected narcotics will be sent for analysis. Photograph: Alan Betson
Katie Mellett
Sun Nov 23 2025 - 15:081 MIN READ

A man has been arrested after more than €490,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

On Saturday, a man in his 20s was arrested after the van he was driving was stopped by gardaí in Hospital, Co Limerick.

He and the van were taken to a Garda station in Limerick city for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, where suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €493,920 was found.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, launched in 2021, targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí also seized €3,000 in cash and several electronic items.

The man has been detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

A follow-up search was conducted at a home in Castletroy, Limerick, where a further €2,075 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis were seized.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.

