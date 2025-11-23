Almost €500,000 worth of cocaine seized in Limerick

The suspected narcotics will be sent for analysis. Photograph: Alan Betson

A man has been arrested after more than €490,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized.

On Saturday, a man in his 20s was arrested after the van he was driving was stopped by gardaí in Hospital, Co Limerick.

He and the van were taken to a Garda station in Limerick city for a search under the Misuse of Drugs Act, where suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €493,920 was found.

The seizure forms part of Operation Tara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, launched in 2021, targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs.

Gardaí also seized €3,000 in cash and several electronic items.

The man has been detained under the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act.

A follow-up search was conducted at a home in Castletroy, Limerick, where a further €2,075 in cash and a small quantity of cannabis were seized.

The suspected drugs will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis and investigations are ongoing.