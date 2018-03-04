Man (27) charged with murdering Det Garda Adrian Donohoe in 2013

A man has been charged with the murder five years ago of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe.

Aaron Brady (27), New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is the first person to be charged over the murder of the detective and father.

A special sitting of Dundalk District Court last night heard the accused man denies any role in the murder.

Det Insp Pat Marry said when the charge was put to Mr Brady he said: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

He was remanded in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday.

There was a heavy Garda presence at the court last night, with members of the US Department of Homeland Security in attendance.

Det Garda Donohoe’s widow, Caroline, was in court for the brief hearing which concluded just before 9pm.

The accused man had been arrested last Sunday in Dublin and released just before 7pm yesterday. He was then rearrested and the murder charge put to him.

He is charged that on January 25th, 2013, at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth, he did murder a member of An Garda Siochána, Adrian Donohoe, acting in the course of his duty.

Det Garda Donohoe had gone to the Credit Union to provide a cash escort to staff bringing money to a night safe. He was shot dead in the car park when he went to investigate a car that had been driven across the exit.