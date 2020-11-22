Witnesses sought after woman (30s) dies in car crash near Ardee

A woman has died following a car crash in Co Louth.

The single vehicle collision happened on the N2 Dublin to Tyrone Road at Glebe, between Ardee and Carrickmacross, at about 8.50pm on Saturday.

The driver, who was in her 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene and later removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where a postmortem will be carried out.

A Garda spokesman said in a statement that local diversions are in place near Ardee because part of the N2 has been closed in both directions to allow for an examination for the crash site by forensic collision investigators.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly if they have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, is asked to contact gardaí at Ardee station on (041) 6853222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111.

“Gardaí are also appealing to any occupants of a white car travelling from the direction of Carrickmacross towards Ardee at approximately 8:50pm to make contact with gardaí,” the spokesman added.