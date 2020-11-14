Death of woman in Co Down not suspicious, say police

Police said on Saturday the sudden death of a woman in Newry, Co Down was not being treated as suspicious.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said the woman died in the Damolly Meadows area on Friday.

The PSNI had been investigating the circumstances of the death but on Saturday afternoon said in a statement: “A post mortem has been conducted following the sudden death of a woman in the Damolly Meadows area of Newry yesterday. The death is not being treated as suspicious.”