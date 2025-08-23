Crime & Law

Almost €2m in drugs seized in Co Wexford

Gardaí find 89kg of cannabis and 2kg of cocaine in New Ross operation

An estimated €1.9 million of drugs were seized in New Ross, Co Wexford
Sat Aug 23 2025 - 12:05

Drugs with an estimated value of almost €2 million have been seized by gardaí in Co Wexford.

As part of Operation Tara, officers recovered 89kg of cannabis in New Ross, with an estimated value of €1.76 million, during the search of a premises on Friday.

Two kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of €140,000 were also seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, at a station in Co Wexford.

Gardaí attached to Wexford Crime Unit carried out the search. Operation Tara focuses on street-level dealing in cities, towns and villages across the country.

The drugs seized are to be sent for further analysis. Investigations are ongoing.

