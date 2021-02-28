Varadkar condemns anti-lockdown ‘riot’ in Dublin

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the disturbances in Dublin city centre on Saturday were a “riot” and it is “lucky somebody didn’t get seriously injured or killed”.

Speaking on Sunday morning, Mr Varadkar told Newstalk’s On the Record show with Gavan Reilly that “it wasn’t a protest, it was a riot”.

“There’s no excuse for using that kind of violence to advance a political cause, no matter what that cause”. He praised the gardaí for their intervention and the swiftness in bringing charges against 13 people arising from the incidents, saying it was “a really good example of very swift and very effective policing”.

The Minister for Business said he was a “great believer in free speech” but that gatherings such as Saturday’s are not allowed in Level 5 lockdown.

Three gardaí were injured in clashes after hundreds of protesters gathered in Dublin city centre to protest against Covid-19 restrictions. One garda needed hospital treatment.

After a stand-off between gardaí and demonstrators, the crowds made their way to the GPO in O’Connell Street where traffic was stopped for much of Saturday afternoon.

On Sunday morning, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said the vast majority of those who took part in the protest “belong to a number of factions including anti-vaccine, anti-mask and anti-lockdown protestors, far-right groups, and those intent on trouble and disorder”.

The commissioner was clarifying statements he made on Saturday, in which he said the groups involved were a mix that included the far left. “Despite initial indications, following further investigation, there is no corroborated evidence of extreme left factions being involved,” he said on Sunday. He also thanked the public for their messages of goodwill for the gardaí who policed the protest.

On Saturday evening, Mr Harris said an individual who let off the firework in th direction of gardaí would now be the subject of a criminal investigation and an investigating officer would be appointed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin on Saturday evening condemned the demonstration “which posed an unacceptable risk to both the public and gardaí”.

Asked how it could be accommodated that many people involved in the protest had benign intentions, Mr Varadkar said he was unsure, but that “it isn’t unusual for any protest movement to have a sinister fringe which will have a different agenda which might go beyond the issue at hand and those people might turn to violence”.

He said reporting of beliefs held by some of those who attended the protest, was not far off the QAnon conspiracy theories that have become prominent in US politics in recent years.

Online safety commissioner

Asked about the role of social media in spreading or hosting misinformation, Mr Varadkar said once the online safety commissioner is established – which is currently being worked on by Minister for Culture Catherine Martin – it would be possible to order companies to take down harmful content.

“I think there’s responsibility on some of the social media platforms as well to do the exact same,” he said. While many of the networks used to organise Saturday’s gathering were not regulated in Ireland, mainstream networks that allow themselves to be used as a vehicle to advertise illegal gatherings have a responsibility to prohibit such content.

“A lot of these platforms have content monitors, they have systems to take down content against their own policies or content that is harmful, and I think that anything that encourages people to engage in violence or encourages people to spread the virus, for example, that’s the kind of harmful content that they should remove”.

He said the Government would “not just leave it to them to do it”. “That’s why we’re bringing forward legislation under the leadership of Minister Catherine Martin to put in place an online safety commissioner to require platforms to take down this kind of content in certain circumstances”.

He said there was an “extreme populism” which needed to be pushed back on, which is also appearing in mainstream politics.