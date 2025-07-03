Irish transfer news: Evan Ferguson to be made available for €33 million

Buy the dip. Evan Ferguson-watch is in full flow as the 20-year-old returns for preseason training with Brighton.

Brighton would accept a £28 million (€32.6 million) fee for Ferguson after the striker’s unsuccessful loan spell at West Ham last season.

That would be a significant dip on his €65 million valuation after scoring a hat-trick against Newcastle United in September 2023, when he was 18.

Serious knee and ankle injuries in the past two seasons have stalled the progress of a striker who has five goals in 22 appearances for his country.

Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler showed little interest in waiting for Ferguson to regain fitness or form last season, starting him once before the January loan to West Ham, where he also started just one game.

Despite singing a contract in November 2023 that has him attached to the Seagulls until June 2029, the arrival of Greek teenager Charalampos Kostoulas for €35 million appears to be edging Ferguson out of the club that signed him from Bohemians in 2021.

Even the confirmation of Joao Pedro’s move to Chelsea, for a reported €58 million, may not create space for him to command minutes over Georgio Rutter, Danny Welbeck, Stefanos Tzimas and now Kostoulas.

“This is a good move for all parties,” said Hürzeler of Pedro’s departure. “It’s an excellent deal for the club, and a good return on a significant investment in an area of the pitch where we have a lot of competition and are already well served in terms of our attacking talent.”

Ferguson’s chance of playing Champions League this season may require a move to the Continent.

If he gets through his first injury-free preseason in three years, clubs might remember how he burst on the Premier League scene with three goals in four matches in January 2023.

The £28 million asking price would break the transfer record of £23 million for an Irish player, currently held by Nathan Collins, although Finn Azaz could beat Ferguson to the punch if Crystal Palace pay £25 million to sign him from Middlesbrough.

Cork City’s teenage winger Cathal O’Sullivan is also on the Palace radar while The Echo is reporting that Nottingham Forest academy coach Andy Reid attended the recent 4-1 loss to Shamrock Rovers at Turners Cross.

If Cork cannot convince a British or European club to hand over a seven-figure fee for O’Sullivan, the 18-year-old can leave for significantly less compensation when his contract expires in December.

There are plenty of comings and goings in the League of Ireland with two strikers, Galway United’s Moses Dyer and Bohemians’ Lys Mousset, moving on for contrasting reasons.

Mousset came to Bohs with an enormous reputation, having been recommended by Ireland international John Egan, who he played alongside at Sheffield United, only to score one goal in nine appearances without ever looking fit enough to play professional football.

Dyer, however, made an enormous impact in Galway, leaving as the league’s top scorer with 10 goals, for an improved salary in Cambodia and to increase his chances of being included in New Zealand’s World Cup squad.

The buyout clause that allowed Dyer to join Phnom Penh Crown FC is not an issue for Sligo Rovers as their exceptional teenager Owen Elding is contracted until 2027.

Sligo manager John Russell confirmed recently that there is no buyout clause.

The FAI are currently working on Elding’s international registration as the 19-year-old was born in England before moving to Ireland at 11 when his father Anthony Elding was playing for Sligo.

Elding has been outstanding for the relegation-threatened Sligo, bagging eight goals, including two stunning strikes, against Shelbourne in May and Bohemians last Friday, which has attracted scouts from several English clubs to The Showgrounds.

“He’s an incredible talent,” said Russell after the 1-1 draw with Bohs. “He’s also become a real leader in the group for a kid who’s just turned 19. Once he’s in the team you’ve a chance of winning matches.”