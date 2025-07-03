Ashling Murphy’s partner Ryan Casey settles action against BBC

Ashling Murphy's parther Ryan Casey (right) and her brother Cathal outside court following the conviction of Jozef Puska for Ms Murphy's murder. Mr Casey has settled his action against the BBC. Photograph: Collins

The defamation case taken by Ryan Casey, partner of murdered schoolteacher Ashling Murphy, against the BBC following comments made about his victim impact statement during a live broadcast has been settled, the High Court has heard.

In a statement released after the settlement on Thursday, Mr Casey said the resolution of the case marked “the end of a long and difficult chapter of frustration and censorship”.

The BBC said it was “happy to clarify” it does not consider Mr Casey to be “someone guilty of, or attempting to, incite hatred”.

Mr Casey had taken the case in relation to a BBC Northern Ireland broadcast of The View programme in November 2023. It related to Mr Casey’s victim impact statement at the sentencing of Ms Murphy’s murderer Josef Puska.

Ashling Murphy was killed at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly in January, 2022.

Mr Casey was represented in his case by Ronan Lupton SC, instructed by Tullamore firm, Brian P Adams & Company.

At the High Court on Thursday, Alan Keating SC, for the BBC, read out a statement on the settlement of the case on behalf of the broadcaster.

“In the BBC’s November 30th, 2023 episode of its live political programme The View, Mr Ryan Casey’s victim impact statement at the sentencing of his late partner’s murderer was discussed,” it said.

“The BBC stands by the journalism involved in this episode which debated serious issues of public interest.

“The BBC is happy to clarify that it does not consider Ryan Casey to be a criminal or a racist or someone guilty of or attempting to incite hatred, or someone seeking to pose as a hero of the far right through his victim impact statement.

“The BBC acknowledges Mr Casey’s personal tragedy. This statement clarifies any unintentional inferences that could have been drawn from the broadcast and has enabled the BBC and Ryan Casey to resolve this matter amicably.”

It is understood the settlement is a six-figure sum.

Mr Justice Alexander Owens then struck out the case and made no order.

Jozef Puska (35) killed Ms Murphy (23) on January 12th, 2022, by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck after attacking her while she exercised along the canal towpath outside Tullamore. He was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.

Originally from Slovakia, he had lived in Offaly since 2015 with his wife and five children.