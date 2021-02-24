Driving licence expiry dates to be extended for second time

The expiry date for driving licences is to be extended for a second time in response to the impact of Covid -19.

The extension will apply to different groups of licence holders including those who benefited from a first extension, granted in 2020.

In some cases – those whose licence expired between June 1st, 2020 and August 31st, 2020 – some 13 months will be added to the expiry date. For example, a licence that expired on August 2020 will have a new expiry date of 30th September 31st, 2021.

Any licence holder whose expiry date is between September 1st, 2020 and June 30th, 2021, will have an extra 10 months added to their expiry date. Any licence holder whose permit expired between March 1st, 2020 and May 31st, 2020, will have a new expiry date of July 1st, 2021.

The extended renewal dates apply to permits not already successfully renewed, when renewals were available .

Drivers affected by the extension may check the new expiry date by using a calculator on the National Driver Licence Service website.

Those who have a Public Services Card and verified MyGovID account will be able to renew their licences online.

The Road safety Authority, which oversees the system, could not immediately say on Wednesday how many people would be affected by the measures. But a spokesman said it is important to note that insurance companies have confirmed that those whose licences could not be renewed due to Covid restrictions would not be subject to penalty.

Government reaction

Minister of State for Transport Hildegarde Naughton said anyone who receives the licence extension will not be sent out a new licence, but the record will be updated automatically to show the new expiry date. A letter will then be sent to every licence holder entitled to the extension explaining that the expiry date is being extended.

The Road Safety Authority has told Insurance Ireland and the Garda about the new arrangements.

Drivers granted an extension and who have already booked an appointment at a National Driver Licence Service centre to renew their permit are being asked to cancel it. The centres remain open to essential workers.